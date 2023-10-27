Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 27
The Miami Heat (1-0), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at TD Garden, go up against the Boston Celtics (1-0). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-8.5)
|217.5
|-350
|+260
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics vs Heat Injury Report
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics had a +535 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They put up 117.9 points per game, fourth in the league, and gave up 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.
- The Heat averaged 109.5 points per game last season (30th in the league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in the NBA). They had a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combined to score 227.4 points per game last season, 9.9 more points than the point total for this matchup.
- These teams allowed a combined 221.2 points per game last year, 3.7 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Boston compiled a 45-37-0 ATS record last year.
- Miami won 30 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 52 times.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jayson Tatum
|26.5
|-105
|34.0
|Kristaps Porzingis
|20.5
|-111
|30.0
|Jaylen Brown
|19.5
|-125
|11.0
|Jrue Holiday
|13.5
|-128
|9.0
|Derrick White
|10.5
|-128
|12.0
Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+400
|+175
|-
|Heat
|+3000
|+1300
|-
