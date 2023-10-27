Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Calera High School vs. Gadsden City High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Gadsden City High School will host Calera High School in a clash between 6A teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calera vs. Gadsden City Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Etowah County Games This Week
Hokes Bluff High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaston High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guntersville High School at Sardis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sardis City, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Glencoe, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Locust Fork High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodville High School at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside-Gadsden High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Moody, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Shelby County Games This Week
Chilton County High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Helena High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rehobeth High School at Shelby County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
