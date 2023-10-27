Northridge High School will host Brookwood High School in 6A action on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Brookwood vs. Northridge Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Tuscaloosa County High School at Vestavia Hills High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McAdory High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hueytown High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Montevallo, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Northport, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sipsey Valley High School at Hale County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Moundville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cottondale, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

