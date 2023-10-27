Bogdan Bogdanovic will take the court for the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the New York Knicks.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent action, a 116-110 loss to the Hornets, Bogdanovic tallied seven points, four assists and three steals.

We're going to break down Bogdanovic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Over 10.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+150)

Looking to bet on one or more of Bogdanovic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were 12th in the league last year, conceding 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks conceded 42 rebounds on average last year, seventh in the league.

Allowing an average of 25.1 assists last year, the Knicks were the 13th-ranked team in the league.

The Knicks were the 25th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 24 8 3 3 1 1 1 1/20/2023 24 14 2 2 2 0 0 12/7/2022 25 9 2 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.