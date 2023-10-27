Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Blount High School vs. McGill-Toolen Catholic High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
There is a clash between 6A teams in Mobile, AL on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with McGill-Toolen Catholic High School hosting Blount High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blount vs. McGill-Toolen Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Mobile County Games This Week
Davidson High School at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Irvington, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Saraland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Saraland, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairhope High School at Baker High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Pike Liberal Arts School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robertsdale High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Semmes, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Saraland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Saraland, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin County High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Faith Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Hillcrest-Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Evergreen, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.