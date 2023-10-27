On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Jemison High School will host Beauregard High School in a matchup between 5A teams.

Beauregard vs. Jemison Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Jemison, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Chilton County Games This Week

Chilton County High School at Pelham High School

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Pelham, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplesville High School at Verbena High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Verbena, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Thorsby High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Thorsby, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games This Week

Auburn High School at Prattville High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Auburn, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Prattville High School at Auburn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Prattville, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee-Scott Academy at Edgewood Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Elmore, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Opelika High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Opelika, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Smiths Station High School at Percy Julian High School

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 28
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

