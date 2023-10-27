On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Jemison High School will host Beauregard High School in a matchup between 5A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Beauregard vs. Jemison Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Jemison, AL

Jemison, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Chilton County Games This Week

Chilton County High School at Pelham High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27

6:15 PM CT on October 27 Location: Pelham, AL

Pelham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplesville High School at Verbena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Verbena, AL

Verbena, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Thorsby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Thorsby, AL

Thorsby, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games This Week

Auburn High School at Prattville High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27

5:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Prattville High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee-Scott Academy at Edgewood Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Elmore, AL

Elmore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Opelika High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Smiths Station High School at Percy Julian High School