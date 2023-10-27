In 6A action on Friday, October 27, Fort Payne High School will host Athens High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Athens vs. Fort Payne Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Gaylesville High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Valley Head, AL

Valley Head, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Head High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fyffe High School at Ider High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Ider, AL

Ider, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Limestone County Games This Week

Elkmont High School at Colbert County High School