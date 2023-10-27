Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Athens High School vs. Fort Payne High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
In 6A action on Friday, October 27, Fort Payne High School will host Athens High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Athens vs. Fort Payne Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other DeKalb County Games This Week
Gaylesville High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Head High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Ozark, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Glencoe, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fyffe High School at Ider High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Ider, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Limestone County Games This Week
Elkmont High School at Colbert County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Leighton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
