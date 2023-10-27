Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Arab High School vs. Hazel Green High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Hazel Green High School will host Arab High School.
Arab vs. Hazel Green Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Hazel Green, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games This Week
Randolph School at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Priceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian Academy at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: New Hope, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Academy at Susan Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albertville High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparkman High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Normal, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: New Market, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Madison County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gurley, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Marshall County Games This Week
Boaz High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Douglas, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Grant, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Brindlee Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guntersville High School at Sardis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sardis City, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vinemont High School at Asbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Albertville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
