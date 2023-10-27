Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Appalachian High School vs. Cedar Bluff School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
There is a game between 1A teams in Cedar Bluff, AL on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Cedar Bluff School hosting Appalachian High School.
Appalachian vs. Cedar Bluff Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Cherokee County Games This Week
Gaylesville High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee County High School at Ashville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Ashville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ragland High School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Blount County Games This Week
Good Hope High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Academy at Susan Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Locust Fork High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J B Pennington High School at Southeastern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Remlap, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly Pond High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hayden, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
