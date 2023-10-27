On Friday, October 27, kicking off at 6:00 PM CT, Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School will meet Andalusia High School in Montgomery, AL.

Andalusia vs. MCPS Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 6:00 PM CT

6:00 PM CT Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Wetumpka High School at Lanier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver-Montgomery High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Pike Road, AL

Pike Road, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva High School at Montgomery Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Autauga Academy at Macon East Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cecil, AL

Cecil, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Park Crossing High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Presbyterian School at Greensboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Greensboro, AL

Greensboro, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at Section High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Section, AL

Section, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Selma High School at Alabama Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hooper Academy at Lowndes Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hayneville, AL

Hayneville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Smiths Station High School at Percy Julian High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 28

11:00 AM CT on October 28 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Covington County Games This Week

Pleasant Home School at Elba High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Elba, AL

Elba, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Florala High School at Kinston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Kinston, AL

Kinston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Opp High School at Straughn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Andalusia High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School