There is a matchup between 7A teams in Madison, AL on Friday, October 27 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Bob Jones High School hosting Albertville High School.

Albertville vs. Bob Jones Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games This Week

Randolph School at Priceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Priceville, AL

Priceville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian Academy at New Hope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Academy at Susan Moore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparkman High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Huntsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Normal, AL

Normal, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Hazel Green High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hazel Green, AL

Hazel Green, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Buckhorn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: New Market, AL

New Market, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Madison County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Gurley, AL

Gurley, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games This Week

Boaz High School at Douglas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Douglas, AL

Douglas, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Grant, AL

Grant, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Brindlee Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Sardis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sardis City, AL

Sardis City, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinemont High School at Asbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

