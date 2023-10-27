Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the American Christian Academy vs. Montevallo High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 6:45 PM CT, Montevallo High School will host American Christian Academy in a matchup between 4A teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
ACA vs. Montevallo Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Shelby County Games This Week
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Trussville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gadsden City High School at Calera High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gadsden , AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Helena High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rehobeth High School at Shelby County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week
Tuscaloosa County High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McAdory High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumiton Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Northport, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sipsey Valley High School at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Moundville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
