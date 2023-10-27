On Friday, October 27 at 6:45 PM CT, Montevallo High School will host American Christian Academy in a matchup between 4A teams.

ACA vs. Montevallo Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 6:45 PM CT

6:45 PM CT Location: Montevallo, AL

Montevallo, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Helena High School at Benjamin Russell High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27

6:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rehobeth High School at Shelby County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Columbiana, AL

Columbiana, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Thorsby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Thorsby, AL

Thorsby, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Tuscaloosa County High School at Vestavia Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

McAdory High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Northport, AL

Northport, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sipsey Valley High School at Hale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Moundville, AL

Moundville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy