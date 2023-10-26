Hackleburg High School will host Vina High School in 1A play on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM CT.

Vina vs. Hackleburg Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Hackleburg, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marion County Games This Week

Winfield High School at Oakman High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Oakman, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Addison High School at Phillips High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Bear Creek, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hubbertville School at Marion County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Guin, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Berry High School at Brilliant High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Brilliant, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Franklin County Games This Week

Falkville High School at Tharptown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Russellville, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School at Russellville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Russellville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

