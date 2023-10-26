Hackleburg High School will host Vina High School in 1A play on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM CT.

Vina vs. Hackleburg Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Hackleburg, AL

Hackleburg, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marion County Games This Week

Winfield High School at Oakman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Oakman, AL

Oakman, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Addison High School at Phillips High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Bear Creek, AL

Bear Creek, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hubbertville School at Marion County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Guin, AL

Guin, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Berry High School at Brilliant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Brilliant, AL

Brilliant, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Franklin County Games This Week

Falkville High School at Tharptown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School at Russellville High School