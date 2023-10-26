On Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM CT, Valley Head High School will host Gaylesville High School in a clash between 1A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gaylesville vs. Valley Head Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Valley Head, AL

Valley Head, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Valley Head High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School at Fort Payne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fyffe High School at Ider High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Ider, AL

Ider, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cherokee County Games This Week

Appalachian High School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee County High School at Ashville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Ashville, AL

Ashville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragland High School at Spring Garden High School