Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the East Lawrence High School vs. Central High School - Florence Game - October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
We have an exciting high school matchup -- Central High School - Florence vs. East Lawrence High School -- in Florence, AL on Thursday, October 26, starting at 7:00 PM CT.
East Lawrence vs. Cen.-Florence Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Florence, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games This Week
Manheim Township High School at Wilson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert Heights High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mars Hill Bible School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Sheffield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sheffield, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparkman High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Morgan County Games This Week
Danville High School at Brindlee Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falkville High School at Tharptown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph School at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Priceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: New Market, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
