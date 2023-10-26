On Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM CT, J. F. Shields High School will host Choctaw County High School in a clash between 1A teams.

Choctaw County vs. Shields Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Beatrice, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Monroe County Games This Week

Monroe Academy at Flomaton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Flomaton, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington County High School at J.U. Blacksher High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Uriah, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Excel High School at W.S. Neal High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: East Brewton, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Choctaw County Games This Week

South Choctaw Academy at Southern Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Greensboro, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

