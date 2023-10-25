Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In this piece we'll examine Young's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-108)

Over 26.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+132)

Over 3.5 (+132) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-105)

Over 9.5 (-105) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hornets gave up 117.2 points per game last year, 22nd in the NBA.

The Hornets were the 29th-ranked team in the league last year, allowing 46.2 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hornets gave up 25.9 per game last year, ranking them 19th in the league.

The Hornets were the 12th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Trae Young vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 35 25 2 14 2 0 2 1/21/2023 38 25 5 12 0 0 0 12/16/2022 34 31 1 9 2 0 1 10/23/2022 33 28 5 9 2 0 0

