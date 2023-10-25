Luke Kennard could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Now let's dig into Kennard's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Luke Kennard Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Over 10.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-115)

Over 2.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-108)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were ranked eighth in the league defensively last year, allowing 112.5 points per contest.

The Pelicans were the fifth-ranked squad in the league last season, conceding 41.8 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans allowed 24.9 per game last year, ranking them eighth in the league.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.2 makes per contest.

Luke Kennard vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 23 7 6 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.