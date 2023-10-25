Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 25
The New Orleans Pelicans play the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Pelicans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-1.5)
|-
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies had a +323 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They put up 116.9 points per game, eighth in the league, and gave up 113.0 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.
- The Pelicans had a +155 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They put up 114.4 points per game to rank 15th in the league and allowed 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.
- Memphis put together a 40-42-0 ATS record last year.
- New Orleans compiled a 40-42-0 ATS record last year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grizzlies and Pelicans NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+2500
|+1200
|-
|Pelicans
|+5000
|+2500
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.