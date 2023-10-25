The Atlanta Hawks, with Dejounte Murray, hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Below, we dig into Murray's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-108)

Over 20.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+116)

Over 5.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-110)

Over 5.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 117.2 points per contest last year made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the league last season, allowing 46.2 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hornets conceded 25.9 per contest last season, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

Giving up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Hornets were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 40 20 5 4 1 0 1 1/21/2023 37 26 3 3 4 0 1 10/23/2022 39 19 8 5 2 1 1

