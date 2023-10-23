This week, there's high school football on the docket in Walker County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Walker County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Corner High School at Haleyville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 23
    • Location: Haleyville, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Jasper High School at Pleasant Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
    • Conference: 5A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Winfield High School at Oakman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Oakman, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sumiton Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
    • Conference: 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cordova High School at Curry High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Jasper, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Corner High School at Haleyville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Haleyville, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tarrant High School at Carbon Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Carbon Hill, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

