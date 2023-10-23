This week, there's high school football on the docket in Walker County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

Walker County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Corner High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 23

7:00 PM CT on October 23 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Jasper High School at Pleasant Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Pleasant Grove, AL

Pleasant Grove, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Winfield High School at Oakman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Oakman, AL

Oakman, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Curry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Corner High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Carbon Hill High School