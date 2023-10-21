The Memphis Tigers (4-2) face a fellow AAC opponent when they visit the UAB Blazers (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Protective Stadium.

Memphis is totaling 426.8 yards per game offensively this season (42nd in the FBS), and is giving up 369.5 yards per game (62nd) on the other side of the ball. UAB has been struggling defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 36.6 points given up per game. It has been more effective on offense, compiling 30.1 points per contest (56th-ranked).

UAB vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

UAB vs. Memphis Key Statistics

UAB Memphis 437.6 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.8 (71st) 428.4 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.5 (40th) 143.6 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.5 (81st) 294 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.3 (27th) 12 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (61st) 13 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno leads UAB with 1,905 yards on 189-of-254 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 135 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jermaine Brown Jr.'s team-high 327 rushing yards have come on 70 carries, with eight touchdowns. He also leads the team with 261 receiving yards (37.3 per game) on 25 catches.

Isaiah Jacobs has run for 249 yards across 55 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer has hauled in 386 receiving yards on 25 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Amare Thomas has racked up 326 receiving yards (46.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 35 receptions.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 1,697 yards passing for Memphis, completing 66.1% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 129 rushing yards (21.5 ypg) on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has compiled 468 rushing yards on 82 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He's also added 233 yards (38.8 per game) on 26 catches with one touchdown.

Sutton Smith has collected 169 yards on 35 carries, scoring two times.

Roc Taylor's 507 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 50 times and has totaled 34 receptions and two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has put together a 357-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes on 43 targets.

