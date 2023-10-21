On Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM CT, Sparkman High School will host Florence High School in a game between 7A teams.

Florence vs. Sparkman Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Harvest, AL

Harvest, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games This Week

Albertville High School at James Clemens High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bob Jones High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison County High School at North Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Stevenson, AL

Stevenson, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia High School at Athens High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Athens, AL

Athens, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Buckhorn High School at Fort Payne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Madison Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Westminster Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mae Jemison High School at Hazel Green High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Hazel Green, AL

Hazel Green, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Deshler High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Wilson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lauderdale County High School at Mars Hill Bible School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Hatton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Town Creek, AL

Town Creek, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillips High School at Waterloo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Waterloo, AL

Waterloo, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Hackleburg High School