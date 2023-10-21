On Saturday, October 21, Alabama School for the Deaf will host California School for the Deaf - Fremont, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

CSD Fremont vs. AL School Deaf Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Talladega, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games This Week

Woodland High School at Fayetteville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Sylacauga, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Anniston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Dadeville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Dadeville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Munford High School at White Plains High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Alameda County Games This Week

TBD at Tennyson High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on October 20
  • Location: Hayward, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Moreau Catholic High School at San Leandro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
  • Location: San Leandro, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

James Logan High School at Tennyson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
  • Location: Hayward, CA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dublin High School at Livermore High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
  • Location: Livermore, CA
  • Conference: East Bay Athletic League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Foothill High School - Pleasanton at De La Salle High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on October 20
  • Location: Concord, CA
  • Conference: East Bay Athletic League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

