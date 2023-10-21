The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) will play a fellow SEC opponent, the Auburn Tigers (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Rebels are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Auburn matchup in this article.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Auburn, Alabama
  • Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Auburn Moneyline
BetMGM Ole Miss (-6.5) 56.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Ole Miss (-6.5) 55.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

  • Auburn has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Ole Miss has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • The Rebels have covered the spread twice when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.