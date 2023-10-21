Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) will play a fellow SEC opponent, the Auburn Tigers (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Rebels are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Auburn matchup in this article.
Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Auburn vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-6.5)
|56.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-6.5)
|55.5
|-245
|+198
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- Air Force vs Navy
- Minnesota vs Iowa
- Rice vs Tulsa
- SMU vs Temple
- North Texas vs Tulane
- Tennessee vs Alabama
- Memphis vs UAB
- James Madison vs Marshall
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State vs West Virginia
- Texas vs Houston
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- Washington State vs Oregon
- Wisconsin vs Illinois
- Penn State vs Ohio State
Auburn vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Auburn has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Ole Miss has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Rebels have covered the spread twice when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Auburn 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.