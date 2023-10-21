The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) hit the road for an SEC clash against the Auburn Tigers (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Ole Miss owns the 59th-ranked defense this season (23.8 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best with 41.7 points per game. Auburn is generating 347.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (101st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 363.7 total yards per contest (59th-ranked).

We have more coverage below

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Auburn Ole Miss 347.3 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 489.3 (34th) 363.7 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.3 (58th) 191.5 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.3 (39th) 155.8 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306 (16th) 8 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 11 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 745 yards on 71-of-117 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 225 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has racked up 218 yards on 57 carries with three touchdowns.

Jay Fair has registered 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 232 (38.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has 16 receptions (on 23 targets) for a total of 153 yards (25.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Shane Hooks' eight receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 106 yards (17.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart leads Ole Miss with 1,638 yards (273 ypg) on 107-of-167 passing with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 302 rushing yards on 63 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Quinshon Judkins has carried the ball 108 times for a team-high 443 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 102 yards (17 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Jordan Watkins' team-high 536 yards as a receiver have come on 36 receptions (out of 48 targets) with two touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has hauled in 27 passes while averaging 65 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Tre Harris has been the target of 31 passes and racked up 17 receptions for 367 yards, an average of 61.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone six times through the air this season.

