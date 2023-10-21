The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1), boasting the sixth-ranked rushing attack in the country, will take on the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) and the 21st-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Crimson Tide are favored, by 8.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 49 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-8.5) 49 -350 +275
FanDuel Alabama (-8.5) 49.5 -365 +285

Alabama vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

  • Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
  • Tennessee has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800
To Win the SEC +225 Bet $100 to win $225

