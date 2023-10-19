Woodland High School plays at Fayetteville High School on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, in 2A action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Woodland vs. Fayetteville Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 19
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Sylacauga, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games This Week

Talladega High School at Anniston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Dadeville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Dadeville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Munford High School at White Plains High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

California School for the Deaf - Fremont at Alabama School for the Deaf

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 21
  • Location: Talladega, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Randolph County Games This Week

Randolph County High School at Beulah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Valley, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.