Talladega County, Alabama has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Talladega County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Woodland High School at Fayetteville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Munford High School at White Plains High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20

6:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Anniston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Dadeville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dadeville, AL

Dadeville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

California School for the Deaf - Fremont at Alabama School for the Deaf