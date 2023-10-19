Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Randolph County, Alabama this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Woodland High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Randolph County High School at Beulah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Valley, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
