The New York Rangers host the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Ryan O'Reilly's one goal and two assists in four games for Nashville add up to three total points on the season.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Oct. 17 0 1 1 3 at Bruins Oct. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 12 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Oct. 10 1 1 2 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Filip Forsberg has posted three total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has zero goals and three assists.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Oct. 17 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 vs. Kraken Oct. 12 0 0 0 5 at Lightning Oct. 10 0 2 2 6

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Chris Kreider is one of New York's top contributors (five total points), having put up four goals and one assist.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 1 0 1 3 at Blue Jackets Oct. 14 1 0 1 4 at Sabres Oct. 12 2 1 3 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Adam Fox Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Adam Fox has totaled four points (1.3 per game), scoring zero goals and adding four assists.

Fox Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jackets Oct. 14 0 2 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 12 0 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.