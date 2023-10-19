On Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, Carver-Birmingham High School will host Pleasant Grove High School in a clash between 5A teams.

Pleasant Grove vs. Carver-B'ham Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 19
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Vestavia Hills High School at Oak Mountain High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Tarrant High School

  • Game Time: 6:01 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Tarrant, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Hueytown High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Hueytown, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin Russell High School at Briarwood Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Mountain Brook High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Mountain Brook, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Cordova High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Cordova, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

John Carroll Catholic High School at Jasper High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Jasper, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Bessemer City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Bessemer, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at Chelsea High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Chelsea, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Huffman High School at Pell City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Pell City, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Moody High School at Leeds High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Leeds, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian School at Homewood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Homewood, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay-Chalkville High School at Oxford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Oxford, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at Fultondale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Parker High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Fairfield, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Woodlawn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ramsay High School at Hayden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Hayden, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Spain Park High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Trussville, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

