On Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, Carver-Birmingham High School will host Pleasant Grove High School in a clash between 5A teams.

Pleasant Grove vs. Carver-B'ham Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 19

Thursday, October 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Vestavia Hills High School at Oak Mountain High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20

6:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20

6:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Cordova High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Cordova, AL

Cordova, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

John Carroll Catholic High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Bessemer City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Bessemer, AL

Bessemer, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin Russell High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Chelsea, AL

Chelsea, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Huffman High School at Pell City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Moody High School at Leeds High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay-Chalkville High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at Fultondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Tarrant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Tarrant, AL

Tarrant, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ramsay High School at Hayden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Hayden, AL

Hayden, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Spain Park High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School