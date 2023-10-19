How to Stream the Millry High School vs. McIntosh High School Football Game - October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Millry High School is on the road versus McIntosh High School on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Millry vs. McIntosh Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: McIntosh, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Washington County Games This Week
Fruitdale High School at Leroy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Leroy, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.