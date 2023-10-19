Millry High School is on the road versus McIntosh High School on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Millry vs. McIntosh Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 19
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: McIntosh, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Washington County Games This Week

Fruitdale High School at Leroy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Leroy, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.