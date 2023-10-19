On Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, Loachapoka High School will host Maplesville High School in a matchup between 1A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maplesville vs. Loachapoka Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 19

Thursday, October 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Valley, AL

Valley, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games This Week

Opelika High School at Enterprise High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Enterprise, AL

Enterprise, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Smiths Station High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Smiths Station, AL

Smiths Station, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School of Clay County at Beauregard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

John T. Morgan Academy at Glenwood School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 20

8:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Smiths Station, AL

Smiths Station, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Chilton County Games This Week

Jemison High School at Selma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Selma, AL

Selma, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Verbena High School at Autaugaville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Autaugaville, AL

Autaugaville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Isabella High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Maplesville, AL

Maplesville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thorsby High School at Ranburne High School