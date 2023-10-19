High school football action in Lee County, Alabama is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Opelika High School at Enterprise High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Enterprise, AL

Enterprise, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplesville High School at Loachapoka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Smiths Station High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Smiths Station, AL

Smiths Station, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School of Clay County at Beauregard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

John T. Morgan Academy at Glenwood School