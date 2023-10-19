The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Jefferson County, Alabama this week, we've got what you need.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Pleasant Grove High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Vestavia Hills High School at Oak Mountain High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20

6:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Tarrant High School

Game Time: 6:01 PM CT on October 20

6:01 PM CT on October 20 Location: Tarrant, AL

Tarrant, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20

6:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Cordova High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Cordova, AL

Cordova, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

John Carroll Catholic High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Bessemer City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Bessemer, AL

Bessemer, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin Russell High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chelsea High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Huffman High School at Pell City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Moody High School at Leeds High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay-Chalkville High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at Fultondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ramsay High School at Hayden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Hayden, AL

Hayden, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Spain Park High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School