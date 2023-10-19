The Nashville Predators, Gustav Nyquist included, will meet the New York Rangers on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Nyquist? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:39 per game on the ice, is 0.

In one of four games this season, Nyquist has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Nyquist has registered a point twice this season in four games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

In one of four games this year, Nyquist has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Nyquist goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Nyquist having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Rangers in 2022-23

The Rangers gave up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 2 2 Points 1 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

