The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Coffee County, Alabama this week, we've got the information.

Coffee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Opelika High School at Enterprise High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Enterprise, AL

Enterprise, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Cottonwood High School at Zion Chapel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Jack, AL

Jack, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Kinston High School at McKenzie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: McKenzie, AL

McKenzie, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Elba High School at Florala High School