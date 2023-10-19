Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chilton County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Chilton County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Chilton County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Maplesville High School at Loachapoka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Jemison High School at Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Selma, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Verbena High School at Autaugaville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Isabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thorsby High School at Ranburne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Ranburne, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
