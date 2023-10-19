Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Chilton County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Chilton County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Maplesville High School at Loachapoka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Jemison High School at Selma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Selma, AL

Selma, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Verbena High School at Autaugaville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Autaugaville, AL

Autaugaville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Isabella High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Maplesville, AL

Maplesville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thorsby High School at Ranburne High School