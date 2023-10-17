The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5) are 17-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The contest's point total is 53.5.

South Alabama is averaging 32.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 44th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 46th, allowing 22.2 points per game. In terms of total offense, Southern Miss ranks 93rd in the FBS (356 total yards per game) and 71st defensively (378.8 total yards allowed per contest).

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

South Alabama vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -17 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

South Alabama Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Jaguars rank -16-worst with 440 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 38th by allowing 327.3 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Jaguars rank 40th in scoring offense (36 points per game) and 100th in scoring defense (24 points per game surrendered) during their last three contests.

Looking at South Alabama's last three contests, it has posted 313.3 passing yards per game on offense (30th-ranked) and has allowed 194.3 passing yards per game on defense (93rd-ranked).

The last three games have seen the Jaguars' rushing offense play poorly, ranking -35-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (126.7 per game). They rank 100th on defense (133 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Jaguars have one win against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their last three games.

South Alabama's past three games have gone over the total.

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have not covered the spread when favored by 17 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

The teams have hit the over in four of South Alabama's six games with a set total.

South Alabama has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

South Alabama has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 0.0%.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has thrown for 1,456 yards (242.7 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 476 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Kentrel Bullock has collected 285 yards on 59 carries, scoring two times.

Caullin Lacy's 723 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has collected 39 catches and six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 251 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

DaMarcus Thomas has a total of 103 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in nine throws.

Brock Higdon has 2.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and nine tackles.

South Alabama's tackle leader, Trey Kiser, has 22 tackles, four TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Jaden Voisin has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles and two passes defended.

