The South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) meet a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

South Alabama is compiling 32.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 44th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 46th, surrendering 22.2 points per game. Southern Miss is accumulating 356 total yards per game on offense this season (93rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 378.8 total yards per contest (71st-ranked).

Here we will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

South Alabama Southern Miss 414.8 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356 (106th) 339.7 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.8 (54th) 157.7 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.2 (83rd) 257.2 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.8 (86th) 8 (56th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 10 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (107th)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has thrown for 1,456 yards (242.7 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 65.7% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has 476 rushing yards on 83 carries with eight touchdowns.

This season, Kentrel Bullock has carried the ball 59 times for 285 yards (47.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy's 723 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has registered 39 catches and six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 251 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

DaMarcus Thomas has been the target of 12 passes and hauled in nine receptions for 103 yards, an average of 17.2 yards per contest.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has 1,254 passing yards, or 209 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53% of his passes and has collected seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

Frank Gore Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 103 carries for 397 yards, or 66.2 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Rodrigues Clark has taken 50 carries and totaled 356 yards with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston's 334 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 21 catches on 44 targets with three touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has recorded 324 receiving yards (54 yards per game) and one touchdown on 23 receptions.

Tiaquelin Mims has racked up 209 reciving yards (34.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Alabama or Southern Miss gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.