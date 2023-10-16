The Houston Astros are at home for Game 2 of the ALCS versus the Texas Rangers, Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The Rangers won the first game.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) for the Astros and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers.

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will send Valdez (12-11) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, Oct. 9, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with a 3.45 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .228.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 20 of them.

In 31 starts this season, Valdez has lasted five or more innings 28 times, with an average of 6.4 innings per appearance.

He has made 31 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Framber Valdez vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.452) and 233 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Rangers in three games, and they have gone 18-for-67 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over 16 2/3 innings.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers will send Eovaldi (12-5) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.

Eovaldi is trying to earn his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Eovaldi will try to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In eight of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.437) and ranks seventh in home runs hit (222) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are third in the league with 1441 total hits and fifth in MLB action scoring 827 runs.

Eovaldi has thrown 8 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out six against the Astros this season.

