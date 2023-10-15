All eyes will be on QBs Lamar Jackson and Ryan Tannehill when the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) and Tennessee Titans (2-3) match up on October 15. Which signal caller is in better position to emerge victorious in this matchup? We dissect all of the numbers below.

Titans vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom TV: NFL Network

Ryan Tannehill vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup

Ryan Tannehill 2023 Stats Lamar Jackson 5 Games Played 5 63.4% Completion % 69.9% 1,052 (210.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,030 (206.0) 2 Touchdowns 4 5 Interceptions 2 40 (8.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 265 (53.0) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Ryan Tannehill Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 209.5 yards

: Over/Under 209.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Ravens Defensive Stats

This year, the Ravens rank fourth in the NFL with 15.0 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank third in total yards allowed with 266.4 given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Baltimore ranks third in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 875 (175.0 per game) and first in yards allowed per pass attempt (4.4).

Against the run, the Ravens' defense has looked good this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 457 total rushing yards allowed (91.4 per game).

On defense, Baltimore is first in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (25.0%) and 18th in third-down efficiency allowed (40.7%).

Lamar Jackson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 222.5 yards

: Over/Under 222.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Titans Defensive Stats

