Will Ryan Tannehill score a touchdown when the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens play in Week 6 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Ryan Tannehill score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a TD)

This season Tannehill has run for 40 yards on 12 carries (8 ypg), with one touchdown.

Tannehill has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Ryan Tannehill Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Saints 16 34 198 0 3 3 5 0 Week 2 Chargers 20 24 246 1 0 1 12 1 Week 3 @Browns 13 25 104 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 18 25 240 1 1 6 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 23 34 264 0 1 2 12 0

