Derrick Henry has a tough matchup when his Tennessee Titans meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Ravens give up 91.4 rushing yards per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

Henry leads the team with 328 yards (65.6 ypg) on 86 rushes, with two rushing scores. Henry has added nine receptions for 101 yards, good for 20.2 yards per game.

Henry vs. the Ravens

Henry vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games The Ravens have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Baltimore has not let an opposing rusher to score a TD on the ground against it this year.

The 91.4 rushing yards the Ravens give up per game makes them the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL this season.

So far this year, the Ravens have surrendered zero passing TDs to opponents, averaging zero per game. That ranks first among NFL defenses.

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 64.5 (-115)

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry hit his rushing yards over once in five games played this season.

The Titans, who are 24th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 53.3% of the time while running 46.7%.

He has carried the ball in 86 of his team's 126 total rushing attempts this season (68.3%).

Henry has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored three of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (42.9%).

He has 11 carries in the red zone (78.6% of his team's 14 red zone rushes).

Derrick Henry Receiving Props vs the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-115)

Henry Receiving Insights

In three of five games this year, Henry has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Henry has received 7.6% of his team's 144 passing attempts this season (11 targets).

He averages 9.2 yards per target this season (101 yards on 11 targets).

Having played five games this year, Henry has not had a TD reception.

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 22 ATT / 122 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 25 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 15 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs

