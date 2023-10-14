AAC opponents will clash when the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) face the UAB Blazers (2-4). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is UTSA vs. UAB?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UTSA 33, UAB 32

UTSA 33, UAB 32 UTSA is 2-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

The Roadrunners have played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

UAB has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Blazers have been at least a +280 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Roadrunners' implied win probability is 78.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UAB (+9.5)



UAB (+9.5) UTSA has covered the spread once this season.

This season, the Roadrunners have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

In six games played UAB has recorded four wins against the spread.

The Blazers have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (67.5)



Under (67.5) UTSA and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 67.5 points just once this season.

This season, three of UAB's games have ended with a score higher than 67.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 57 points per game, 10.5 points fewer than the over/under of 67.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

UTSA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.5 54 58.2 Implied Total AVG 34.4 32 36 ATS Record 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

UAB

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.7 58.2 59.2 Implied Total AVG 37.8 34.3 41.3 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-0 0-3

