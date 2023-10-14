The UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) are 9.5-point favorites when they host the UAB Blazers (2-4) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Alamodome. The contest has an over/under of 67.5 points.

UTSA has the 69th-ranked offense this year (392.6 yards per game), and have been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-worst with 414.4 yards allowed per game. UAB has sputtering defensively, ranking 14th-worst with 439.8 total yards given up per game. It has been more productive offensively, compiling 449.8 total yards per contest (27th-ranked).

UAB vs. UTSA Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Alamodome

TV Channel: ESPNU

UTSA vs UAB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -9.5 -110 -110 67.5 -110 -110 -375 +280

UAB Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Blazers are gaining 459.3 yards per game (seventh-worst in college football) and giving up 500.3 (-20-worst), placing them among the poorest squads in both categories.

In their past three games, the Blazers are scoring 33.3 points per game (61st in college football) and giving up 39.7 per game (-108-worst).

In its past three games, UAB has thrown for 289.7 yards per game (45th in the country), and given up 279.3 in the air (-78-worst).

In their past three games, the Blazers have run for 169.7 yards per game (88th in college football), and allowed 221 on the ground (-103-worst).

In their last three contests, the Blazers have covered the spread each time, and are 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, UAB has gone over the total twice.

UAB Betting Records & Stats

UAB is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Blazers have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.

UAB has hit the over in four of their six games with a set total (66.7%).

UAB has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

This season, UAB has been at least a +280 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has put up 1,795 passing yards, or 299.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 75.5% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 16.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has carried the ball 58 times for 270 yards, with seven touchdowns. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 145 yards.

Isaiah Jacobs has piled up 55 carries and totaled 249 yards with three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer has registered 22 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 350 (58.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has three touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has caught 26 passes and compiled 285 receiving yards (47.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Fred Farrier II's 13 receptions (on 20 targets) have netted him 198 yards (33 ypg).

Kevin Penn has three sacks to lead the team, and also has two TFL and 13 tackles.

Keondre Swoopes is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 34 tackles and one interception.

BJ Mayes has a team-leading one interception to go along with 16 tackles and two passes defended.

