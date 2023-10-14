The UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) will face off against their AAC-rival, the UAB Blazers (2-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10 points. The over/under is 67.5 in the outing.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. UAB matchup in this article.

UAB vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

UAB vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

UAB vs. UTSA Betting Trends

UAB has covered four times in six chances against the spread this year.

The Blazers have covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point underdogs in two of two games this year.

UTSA has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

