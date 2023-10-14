UAB vs. UTSA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) will face off against their AAC-rival, the UAB Blazers (2-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10 points. The over/under is 67.5 in the outing.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. UAB matchup in this article.
UAB vs. UTSA Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
UAB vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|UAB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-10)
|67.5
|-375
|+280
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-10.5)
|67.5
|-365
|+285
UAB vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- UAB has covered four times in six chances against the spread this year.
- The Blazers have covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point underdogs in two of two games this year.
- UTSA has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Roadrunners have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
UAB 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
