Predators vs. Bruins: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 14
Saturday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Boston Bruins (1-0) and the Nashville Predators (1-1) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins are -190 on the moneyline to win at home against the Predators (+155) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO.
Predators vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Predators vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Bruins Moneyline
|Predators Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-190
|+155
|6
Predators vs. Bruins Betting Trends
- The Bruins have been listed as a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they won).
- The Predators fell in the only game they played as an underdog this season.
- Boston has had moneyline odds of -190 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Nashville has not had a game with longer moneyline odds than +155.
