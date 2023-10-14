The Shriners Children's Open is in progress, and following the second round JT Poston is in fourth place at -10.

Looking to place a wager on JT Poston at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +700 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards Poston Odds to Win: +700

JT Poston Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Poston has finished below par on 14 occasions, while also carding four bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score four times and a top-10 score six times in his last 20 rounds.

Poston has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In his past five events, Poston has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In his past five appearances, Poston has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Poston has qualified for the weekend in eight consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 24 -6 269 0 18 2 7 $2.8M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

In Poston's previous seven appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 17th.

Poston has made the cut three times in his previous seven entries in this event.

Poston last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 20th.

TPC Summerlin measures 7,255 yards for this tournament, 240 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,015).

Courses that Poston has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,283 yards, 28 yards longer than the 7,255-yard TPC Summerlin this week.

Poston's Last Time Out

Poston was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 76th percentile of the field.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship was below average, putting him in the 12th percentile of the field.

Poston was better than 96% of the competitors at the BMW Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Poston shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Poston did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Poston recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship.

In that last tournament, Poston's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.7).

Poston finished the BMW Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with seven on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Poston finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Poston's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

